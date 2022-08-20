Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Kenneth "Nets" Barro flirted with a "maniac" to lift the young Onic Philippines squad past Nexplay EVOS in the MPL Season 10 matchup at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

A mega kill by Nets' Wanwan led to a four-man kill in the 14th minute clincher match helped the young team escape Nexplay. He was poised for a maniac but the kill came a few seconds late.

Nets earned the MVP honors in the clincher game with a 10/1/3 kill-death-assist record.

A pick off by Stephen "Sensui" Castillo's surprise jungler Chou pick sparked a pull-ahead by Onic Philippines from the 7th minute of Game 2, combined with Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales' set-ups, giving them the momentum to come away with the win within 15 minutes.

Rapidoot's Grock emerged the MVP in Game 1 with a 2/2/13 kill-death-assist record.

Onic tried to fight back with a four-man takedown in the 16th minute of Game 2 to stay afloat. But Nexplay managed to hold the fort with Mariusz "Donut" Tan pioneering a three man kill, leading to the equalizer.

"Siguro po yun nga late-game decision. That one-game decision na sanang makapagbaligtad ng laro. Siguro dahil parang sa momentum medyo nawala lang yung disiplina kasi walang skills yung heroes nila so dapat exit na kami doon and take other objectives na lang," head coach Mark "Bluffzy" Reyes said.

Onic now have a 2-1 win-loss record, stealing the third spot from Nexplay.

Nexplay are currently at third place, pending the results of the matches between Echo and Omega.