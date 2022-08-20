Jesse Sumoda carried the fight for San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Saturday to tow the Golden Stags past feisty Jose Rizal University, 59-55, and into the quarterfinals of the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Sumoda finished 12 points on top of 9 rebounds, and his basket and bonus at the 1:03 mark of the final frame kept the Heavy Bombers at bay while also completing the Stags' comeback from a 16-point deficit.

"Nung second half, napag-usapan lang ng mga bata yung adjustment sa physicality ng game. Yun ang naging adjustment namin, maglaro lang and never mind the physicality," said head coach Egay Macaraya after they improved to 4-3 to complete the playoff picture in Group B of the tournament.

Raymart Escobido also broke out with 18 points, as fourth seed San Sebastian set up a quarterfinals duel opposite Group A top-seed National University on Tuesday.

"Ang laking bagay itong preseason games kasi last NCAA [Season 97], we didn't have the luxury of preparation. Right now, nakikita kong the boys are stepping up," said Macaraya, who has also seen big games from the likes of Paeng Are and Ammar Cosari in the tourney.

Because of San Sebastian's win, San Beda University's 79-71 triumph over NCAA rival Lyceum of the Philippines University was all for naught.

Still, the Red Lions welcomed their third win in the last 4 games, especially after a 0-3 start to the preseason.

"Malaking bagay 'tong panalo na 'to. Against an NCAA team, we want to do our best and win," said head coach Yuri Escueta, even as San Beda failed to defend the title it won from the tournament's last staging back in 2019.

James Kwekuteye topped the scoring column with 15 points and had three other teammates in double-digits, including fellow veteran JB Bahio who had 13 markers and 8 rebounds.

They now shift their focus to NCAA Season 98, where they hope to return to the finals and reclaim the crown they last won in 2018.

On the other hand, 5-2 and second seed LPU is headed to the crossover quarterfinals where they will face off with 5-3 and third seed Adamson University.

The Scores:

Third Game:

SAN BEDA 79 -- Kwekuteye 15, Andrada 14, Bahio 13, Sanchez 12, Visser 8, Alfaro 5, Ynot 4, Cortez 4, Cometa 2, Llarena 2, Tagala 0, Teruel 0.

LPU 71 -- Barba 24, Guadana 11, Vinoya 9, Umali 6, Cunanan 4, Penafiel 4, Omandac 4, Culanay 3, Aviles 2, Larupay 2, Navarro 1, Bravo 1, Montano 0, Villegas 0.

Quarters: 17-14, 41-32, 57-52, 79-71.

Fourth Game:

SAN SEBASTIAN 59 -- Escobido 18, Sumoda 12, Cosari 8, Calahat 4, Are 4, Desoyo 4, Janao 4, Altamirano 3, Shanoda 2, Suico 0, Felebrico 0, Yambing 0, Concha 0.

JRU 55 -- Miranda 15, Medina 10, Celis 8, Villarin 5, De Leon 4, Dela Rosa 4, De Jesus 4, Sy 2, Gonzales 2, Dionisio 1, Bongay 0, Benitez 0, Abaoag 0, Tan 0.

Quarters: 12-12, 26-38, 45-44, 59-55.

