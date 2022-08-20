Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup: EAC ends campaign with win vs Mapua

Arellano hands Perpetual 84-66 beatdown

From FilOil Sports Facebook page

Emilio Aguinaldo College and Arellano University will both carry morale-boosting wins into the upcoming NCAA Season 98 by closing their campaigns in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup with separate wins.

The Generals dominated all the way on Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, to hand Mapua University an 80-63 defeat.

Kriss Gurtiza waxed hot from the get-go and fired 11 of his 15 points in EAC's 21-7 opening salvo.

The double-digit lead held until the Cardinals rallied to just down eight, 54-62, early in the final frame before Gurtiza scored four straight to punctuate a 12-0 burst that increased their lead to 74-54 inside the last four minutes.

"Sobrang laking bagay ng panalong ito para mabigyan kami ng boost sa morale as a team," said Gurtiza after EAC finished with a 4-4 standing in the tournament.

Ralph Bajon contributed 20 points, three assists, and three rebounds and JC Luciano chipped in 14 markers and seven boards to flank Gurtiza.

In the first game, Arellano University jumped on undermanned University of Perpetual Help for an 84-66 beatdown.

Rookie Wilmar Oftana turned in his best game with 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks, while fellow first-year forward Cade Flores had another strong showing of 18 markers, 12 boards, 5 steals, and 2 assists.

Arellano made 48.6% of their attempts from the field, while limiting the Jielo Razon and Kim Aurin-less Altas to 34.8% shooting.

"I've been telling the players na this tournament is for our advantage. I'm happy na kung titignan mo yung mga nilaro namin, we have learned so many things," said head coach Cholo Martin after they wrapped up the preseason tourney at 2-6.

The Scores:

First Game:

ARELLANO 84 -- Oftana 20, Flores 18, Talampas 8, Doromal 7, Punzalan 7, Mallari 5, Sunga 5, Oliva 4, Ongotan 4, Tolentino 1, Tan 0.

PERPETUAL 66 -- Barcuma 15, Cuevas 13, Orgo 12, Boral 9, Flores 5, Nunez 4, Gelsano 4, Udugan 2, Cauguiran 2, Kawamura 0.

Quarters: 24-15, 48-37, 65-52, 84-66.

Second Game:

EAC 80 -- Bajon 20, Gurtiza 15, Luciano 14, Umpad 9, Ad. Doria 8, Tolentino 5, Balowa 3, Liwag 2, An. Doria 2, Bacud 2, Maguliano 0, Dominguez 0, Cabuhat 0, Villaflor 0.

MAPUA 63 -- Soriano 18, Cuenco 16, Garcia 8, Hernandez 6, Salenga 4, Mercado 4, Cudiamat 3, Lacap 2, Milan 2, Evangelista 0.

Quarters: 21-7, 38-31, 60-45, 80-63.

