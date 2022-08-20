Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup simula na sa Linggo

Control Committee President Dr. Eom Han Joo, kasama si PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara at mga team captain at mga coach ng mga kalahok sa Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup. Photo courtesy of PNVF



Creamline lalaban kahit wala si Alyssa Valdez

Magsisimula na ang Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women sa Linggo sa Philsports Arena sa Pasig City na i-hohost ng Pilipinas sa unang pagkakataon.

Present sa Pre-Tournament Press Conference sa Pasig ang mga coach, team captain, at representative ng siyam na bansang kasama mula China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Iran, Taiwan, at Australia.

"We have the nine of best teams in Asia. This is the first time Philippines is hosting AVC Cup for Women's and we're very happy to welcome all the teams here," ani Ramon "Tats" Suzara, Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president.

"I'm very happy the government of the Philippines eased the restriction of COVID-19 but I'm sure we still have cautions," ayon naman kay Dr. Han Joo Eom, AVC Cup for Women Control Committee President and Technical Director.

Kakatawan para sa Pilipinas ang bagong PVL Invitational Champions Creamline, pero hindi makakalaro ang team captain nitong si Alyssa Valdez matapos magkaroon ng dengue.

"Si Alyssa, who is our captain, pa ang mawawala sa amin. That’s a big adjustment for us mentally but nagagree naman kami to take on the invitation to join here, siiyempre lahat naman kami committed. So we will make the most out of it. We will really try to represent our country well," sabi ni Michelle Gumabao.

Maliban kay Valdez, wala rin si line-up ang middle blocker na si Risa Sato dahil sa health concerns. Magkasama si Valdez at Sato na kumatawan sa Pilipinas noong 2018 AVC Cup for Women.

"Aside from Alyssa Valdez, Risa Sato will also be sitting out for the AVC. Two of our players who weren’t lined up on the original roster namely Rizza Mandapat and Lorie Bernardo will be joining us for this tournament," dagdag pa ni Gumabao.

Sa Linggo na ang unang game ng Pilipinas kontra Vietnam at kahaharapin naman nila sunod ang five-time reigning champion China, Iran, at South Korea.

Ang top four teams sa bawat grupo ang papasok sa quarterfinals na magsisimula sa August 27.

