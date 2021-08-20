Pinoy rugby players mula PH at NZ, nagsanib puwersa

19-August, 2021 -- Opisyal ng nagsanib puwersa ang Pambansang Ragbi Liga ng Pilipinas at Eagles Rugby League. Layon nitong mas mapalawak pa ang oportunidad para sa mga Pilipinong manlalaro sa international matches.

Ang Pambansang Ragbi Liga ng Pilipinas ay parent incorporation ng Philippines National Rugby League o PNRL na nagsusulong ng healthy lifestyle sa mga Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng rugby league football.

Ang mga manlalaro ng Pambansang Rugby Liga ng Pilipinas

Samantalang ang Auckland based Rugby League team United Eagles na binubuo ng 70% manlalarong Pilipinong nakabase sa New Zealand kasama ang ibang manlalaro mula Japan, Hong Kong at Thailand, ang siya namang kauna-unahang all-Asian based rugby league team na inendorso ng Counties Manukau Rugby League (CMRL) at ng New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) na inilunsad noong 2014 para maglaro sa Auckland’s Ethnic Cup competition.

Mga manlalaro ng Eagle Rugby League

“With this affiliation, the PNRL will assist in expanding the reach of the sport of Rugby League to our New Zealand based Filipino players and increase Filipino participation in the six-week Ethnic Cup competition held yearly.

The affiliation will also provide pathway opportunities for players to represent the Philippines at a development or even a national level and provide access to national development programs,” ayon pa sa pahayag ng pamunuan ng PNRL.

Mainit na tinanggap ng Eagles Rugby League ang official affiliation ayon na rin sa kanilang Facebook page:

“We are honoured to take part in paving the way for future players of Filipino heritage in helping them participate actively in Rugby League domestically in Aotearoa and hopefully a chance to shine on the international stage...This means a lot to our progress in attracting, not just Asian players, but Filipino heritage players to contribute to the pool of talent we have globally.”

Ayon pa sa manager ng Eagles na si Odyssey Laderas, makatutulong din ang nasabing tie-up para matiyak ang healthy, active club and international membership sa pagitan ng rugby league associations.

“The affiliation with the Philippines governing body for the sport of Rugby League (PNRL) will provide pathways for rugby league development and participation of NZ based Filipinos...Built on family and brotherhood as its foundation, we encourage each other to excel in our talents and abilities with focus on support at all aspects of the game, whether on or off the field,” ani Laderas.

Para naman sa Presidente ng PNRL na si Reynaldo Nery, isa itong oportunidad para sa mas magandang ugnayan sa pagitan ng mga Pilipinong rugby players mula sa Pilipinas at New Zealand.

“We want to be part of the Eagles future successes and share these achievements to the rugby league community. We hope other rugby league associations will follow suit and provide the same opportunities for heritage players across the globe. Rugby League is a game for everyone, regardless of size, skill, gender, or ethnicity,” sabi ni Nery.

Ayon pa sa PNRL, gaganapin sa ika-2 ng Oktubre, 2021 ang Ethnic Cup competition at magsisimula na ang Eagles sa kanilang training at trials sa katapusan ng Agosto.