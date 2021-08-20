The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has already fulfilled the requirements needed to restart the PBA Philippine Cup in a semi-bubble set up in Pampanga.

Once the league gets a formal approval from Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda, it will return to action on September 1.

"Hinihintay na lang natin ang confirmation kasi may verbal agreement na kami. Hinihintay ko na lang ang formal letter kay Gov," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said.

As part of the agreement, all players will go through COVID-19 testing.

"Magpapa-testing na tayo. Pag-testing, magpa-practice na sila sa Pampanga," he said. "Hinihintay ko lang din ang go signal ni Gov kung saan."

"After a few days of practice, mag-oofficial games na tayo."

Unlike in the full bubble set up it had in Clark last year, the PBA this time will use a closed-circuit setup within the province.

Six of the 12 teams plan to hold quarters in the Quest Hotel, while the rest are looking to be quartered somewhere else.

Health and hotel clearances for the ball clubs, the league staff and members of the broadcast staff were among the documents submitted by the PBA to the local government of Pampanga.

The PBA was forced to halt its games after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the NCR Plus area.

The last time the games were held was when Tropang Giga and Rain or Shine topped Phoenix Super LPG and Terrafirma Dyip on August 1.

