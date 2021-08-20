Manny Pacquiao will try to get the 'super' WBA welterweight title from Yordenis Ugás on August 21. Wendell Alinea



As far as Sean Gibbons is concerned, Manny Pacquiao is heading into this weekend's fight as the defending super WBA welterweight champion.

Pacquiao became the WBA super champ after outpointing Keith Thurman in July 2019. However, he lost the title without throwing a punch after the sanctioning body relegated him to "champion in recess" after the pandemic forced him to inactivity.

Pacquiao now has to regain the crown by taking on current WBA super champ Yordenis Ugas of Cuba.

“We’re going in as the ‘super’ champion,” Gibbons, MP Promotions chief, said in Boxing Scene.

“Ugas is going in as the regular champion. And if he beats Manny Pacquiao, God bless him – he’s the real ‘super’ champion.”

Gibbons has repeatedly questioned the WBA's decision to strip Pacquiao of the title, citing that most boxers have been rendered inactive due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It didn't happen to Thurman, who got sidelined by a host of injuries for nearly two years.

“To me, until he loses in the ring – and it is a weird coincidence that this whole thing went 360 degrees [by fighting Ugas] – but until the senator loses in the ring, he would be, until the day he retired, the WBA ‘super’ champion," said Gibbons.

Ironically, Pacquiao has to pay the WBA $150,000 to sanction the title fight against Ugas. The amount will be taken off his $5-million purse as indicated on his Nevada State Athletic Commission contract.

Pacquiao himself admitted being frustrated after learning that he was relegated to champion in recess.

He said titles should be won in the ring.

"It's not good for someone to take the belt without fighting me," Pacquiao said, referring to Ugas.

"I think it's a challenge and a good fight. I know both of us prepared for this fight. It's going to be a great fight."

