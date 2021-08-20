Boxing coach Freddie Roach knows his prized pupil Manny Pacquiao dreams of becoming president one day.

What he is unsure, however, if Pacquiao will retire from boxing once he gets elected to the highest seat in the land.

"Well, apparently Manny could sign a waiver and still fight," Roach quipped in a column written by Martin Rogers for Fox Sports.

"The funny thing is, I used to wonder and worry about how Manny would be affected in the ring as his political career got bigger and bigger. But he’s as good as he ever was and he works as hard as ever. It’s amazing to see how he does it."

Politics has not stopped the boxing superstar from fighting in the ring.

Pacquiao has served in the House of Representatives as congressman for Sarangani province, and was eventually elected as senator. Although he has yet to formally announce his intention to run in the 2022 presidential election, all indicators seem to point that way.

"You’d figure that being president of a country would stop him from fighting but I wouldn’t be so sure. He loves to fight and he knows it’s what he does best. He’s not slowing down and he wants to keep beating the best out there," said Roach.

Pacquiao was supposed to fight WBC-IBF welterweight king Errol Spence Jr. this weekend, but the bout was scrapped after the latter got injured.

Now he has to fight Yordenis Ugas for the super WBA championship.

"Manny is not treating this guy lightly. Ugás has a lot to prove and has shown he is a quality fighter. Manny got himself into great shape and he wants to show that to everyone watching," he said.

RELATED VIDEO