LeBron James drives past Phoenix forward Jae Crowder in Game 3 of their Western Conference first round series in the NBA Playoffs on May 27, 2021. Robert Hanashiro, USA Today Sports/file

LeBron James is taking issue with a preseason poll that doesn't give him a vote in the discussion about who is the NBA's best player entering the 2021-22 campaign.

An ESPN survey of 10 NBA executives and scouts was evenly split between US Olympic hero Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA crown in 50 years.

While a story with the survey said 36-year-old James was the only other name brought up by anyone, an honorable mention wasn't good enough for Los Angeles Lakers star James, a four-time NBA champion, fourtime NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time NBA Finals MVP.

THANK YOU! As if I didn’t need more to⛽️ ME! #Washed👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2021

"THANK YOU!" James tweeted Thursday. "As if I didn’t need more to (fuel) ME!" with a gas pump emoji symbolizing the snub's energizing impact.

James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.1 steals a game last season for the Lakers, who lost in the first round of the playoffs to NBA Finals loser Phoenix. It marked the first time in his career that James went out in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Lakers, who lost Anthony Davis to a strained groin in that first-round series while leading 2-1, added playmaker Russell Westbrook to the lineup for the upcoming season as they seek a second NBA crown in three seasons.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: