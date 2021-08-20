Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas face off ahead of their welterweight showdown. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions/file

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has assigned Russel Mora Jr. to serve as the referee in the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mora will officiate his second Pacquiao bout after calling the shots in the Pacquiao versus Adrien Broner fight in January 2019. Pacquiao defeated Broner via a lopsided decision.

Boxing Scene also reported that two Nevada-based judges will score the fight. One is Dave Moretti and the other is Patricia Morse Jarman. The third judge is New Jersey’s Steve Weisfeld.

Moretti has served as a judge in five of Pacquiao's last seven fights.

In the Pacquiao versus Keith Thurman fight, Moretti scored the Filipino a 115-112 winner against the American.

Weisfeld, for his part, judged in Pacquiao versus Timothy Bradley in April 2016, when favored the Filipino with a 116-110 card.

Of the three judges, only Morse Jarman has not judged in any of Pacquiao’s 71 professional fights.

