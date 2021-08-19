Mark Magsayo will stake his unbeaten record against Julio Ceja this weekend. Photo from Magsayo's Facebook page

Undefeated featherweight world-title prospect Mark Magsayo will get the chance to showcase his skills when he takes on former title contender Julio Ceja in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas this weekend in Las Vegas.

Magsayo said he is well-conditioned to go the full route.

“I am for a 12-round fight, but if there’s the opportunity to knock him out in the early rounds or in the last round. So I’m gonna push myself to knock him out,” Magsayo said in an interview with Premier Boxing Champions.

But he acknowledged that he has to grind it out against Mexican Ceja (32-4-1).

"My opponent Julio Ceja is a tough fighter, aggressive fighter. He’s a good fighter, so I’m gonna do my best for this upcoming fight, and I’m sure that I’m gonna win the fight,” Magsayo said.

Ranked No. 5 by the WBC, No. 4 by the IBF, and No. 3 by the WBO, Magsayo last fought in April when he stopped Mexican Pablo Cruz. The Tagbilaran native sports a record of 22 wins and 15 knockouts.

He has been training under Freddie Roach and has witnessed Manny Pacquiao's camp at Wild Card Gym.

Magsayo said he picked up a lot of things there.

"I've been learning a lot of things from coach Freddie. I saw the training of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, the movement, the speed and power," said Magsayo.

Whoever wins between Magsayo ang Ceja is expected to challenge WBC featherweight king Garry Russel Jr.

Also fighting in the undercard is US-based Filipino lightweight fighter Leo Dato, who will go up against American Angel Antonio Contreras.

RELATED VIDEO