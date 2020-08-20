'Triggerman' deserves place with Bird, Curry as best shooters ever says Rice

Ever since Glen Rice saw Allan Caidic up close and personal during a legends game all those years ago, the former NBA champion has been a believer of "The Triggerman."

As time went on, Rice's admiration for Caidic only grew stronger, and it's more than enough now for Rice to call the local hero one of the best shooters ever.

Not just in the Philippines, but in the game of basketball, period.

"Listen, Trigger... Allan, he's my man. We had the opportunity to play there and he 's definitely a top-notch shooter," Rice said in an interview set up by NBA Philippines.

"You gotta put him in the top of the class, especially because he went out there at his age and put on a show," Rice added of Caidic.

A decade ago, a group of NBA legends visited the Philippines and played in an exhibition game against their local counterparts.

Caidic, then 47 years old, wowed everyone to the tune of 54 points through 14 triples.

The Triggerman's 14 triples in the NBA 2010 NBA Asia Challenge is only three short of his record 17 treys in the PBA during the night he scored a career-high 79 points.

"I can only imagine seeing him play in his prime," Rice said of Caidic.

"I would have to say that he's up there with all the shooters with the Larry Birds, the Glen Rices, the Steph Currys and whatnot. He's definitely going to feel at home in that group," Rice added.

This story was first posted on ABS-CBN Sports.