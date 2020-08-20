Ready to restart? Abueva fulfills conditions, awaits PBA decision on return

PBA all-star forward Calvin Abueva said he has fulfilled all the conditions set by the league for his return to action.

He is now just waiting for the final verdict from the PBA if he will be allowed to rejoin his teammates in Phoenix Pulse.

“Tapos na lahat, resulta na lang ang hinihintay,” Abueva said in an interview on ONE Sports. “Hanggang ngayon iyon ang hinihintay ko kung ano ang sasabihin ni commissioner (Willie Marcial) sa ginawa ko."

“Iyon na lang ang hinihintay ko, iyong pakiramdam na welcome ulit ako sa PBA.”

Abueva was suspended indefinitely by the league after figuring in 2 on-court incidents in June 2019.

He had a run-in with a person who turned out to be Ray Parks' girlfriend, and clotheslined TNT player Terrence Jones.

Abueva has since apologized for his actions, but he was ordered to fulfill a list of conditions.

The 32-year-old has undergone drug testing, community service, and 6 sessions of psychological therapy, which he said was helpful.

“Ang laki ng pagbabago sa mga nangyari sa akin sa past year na dumaan. Naging malinaw sa pag-iisip ko kung ano dapat ang temper, dapat attitude sa pupuntahan mong lugar at makakasama mong tao,” Abueva said.

The suspension was a big blow for Abueva, who was also ordered to pay P70,000 for the infractions. His salary from Phoenix was also withheld.

This wiped out all the savings he made since he turned pro in 2012.

“Lahat ng first year to seven years, nawala,” said Abueva.

“Ang step forward sa sarili ko, paano masisimulan ulit ang year na pinaglaruan ko sa PBA, kung paano ako nagsimula.”