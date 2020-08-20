PBA: Expect a leaner, meaner Paul Lee to show up in league's return

MANILA -- The long PBA break layoff due to the pandemic may have caused other players to gain weight due to limited training.

This is not the case with Magnolia's Paul Lee, who reexamined his diet during quarantine.

As a result, PBA's "Angas ng Tondo" ended up being in the best shape of his life because of a recalibrated eating regimen.

"Nagpalit ako ng style ng pagkain. And after that, nakuha ko na 'yung proper talaga. And kung ano 'yung mga pagkain na mabilis ma-burn ng katawan ko," said Lee in a recent episode of 2OT.

At first, Lee thought he would be able to slim down with exercise alone. That's why he decided to incorporate good eating habits.

"Nung nagkaroon ako ng time na makapag-exercise at nagkaroon ako ng big space para makatakbo ako, pinag-aralan ko na kung ano 'yung dapat kong kainin," he said.

"The first three weeks, nagwo-workout na ako sa labas at may kasama nang running, pero 'yung pagkain ko, walang control. Kung ano ang gusto ko, kakainin ko."

Now that he's leaner, Lee is expected to perform better once the PBA returns.

"Ito yung pinaka-magandang nangyari sa akin," said Lee.

"Hindi naman sa out of shape ako nung mga nakaraang season ko."

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).