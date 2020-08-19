NBA: Raptors take 2-0 lead after Nets take it to the champs

Toronto followed up a convincing Game 1 victory with a come-from-behind win over Brooklyn in Game 2. Kevin C. Cox, Pool via AP

Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell scored 24 points each, and the Toronto Raptors used a 19-5 run to start the fourth quarter to beat the Brooklyn Nets 104-99 on Wednesday (US time).

After cruising to victory in their Eastern Conference first-round opener, the defending champions trailed by as many as 14 points in Game 2.

With the score at 102-99 and a chance to tie the game with 8.5 seconds left on the clock, Brooklyn saw that opportunity slip away when Kyle Lowry picked Joe Harris' pass.

Powell sealed the win with a dunk that pegged the final score.

Kyle Lowry had 21 points, Pascal Siakam chipped in 19, while VanVleet added 10 assists for the Raptors, who were 9 of 35 from 3-point territory after posting a team playoff record 22 triples in Game 1.

Toronto, which shot 32-of-33 free throws in the opener, struggled this time, going 19 of 28.

Caris LeVert scored 16 points to go with 11 assists, Harris contributed 14 points and 15 rebounds along with 4 3-pointers, and Jarrett Allen finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds for Brooklyn, which erected a 26-12 lead in the first quarter and didn't yield the upper hand until midway through the fourth quarter.

