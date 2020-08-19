NBA: Jazz let it fly from 3 to tie series with Nuggets 1-1

Utah swingman Jordan Clarkson shoots the basketball in Game 2 of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs on August 19, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Kim Klement, Pool via Getty Images/AFP

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to add 26, and the hot-shooting Utah Jazz dismantled the Denver Nuggets in a 124-105 win Wednesday (US time) to tie their Western Conference Round 1 series after 2 games.

Nikola Jokic registered 26 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists for Denver, which won Game 1 in overtime but couldn't contain Utah's hot shooting in Game 2.

Rudy Gobert added 19 points for Utah, which used a 22-7 run in the second quarter to cruise to victory.

The Jazz, who led by as many as 31 points, drilled in 20 3-pointers on the night.

Jamal Murray, who finished with a playoff career-high 36 points in Game 1, scored just 14 points.

