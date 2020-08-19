NBA: Jazz let it fly from 3 to tie series with Nuggets 1-1

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to add 26, and the hot-shooting Utah Jazz dismantled the Denver Nuggets in a 124-105 win Wednesday (US time) to tie their Western Conference Round 1 series after 2 games.
Nikola Jokic registered 26 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists for Denver, which won Game 1 in overtime but couldn't contain Utah's hot shooting in Game 2.
Rudy Gobert added 19 points for Utah, which used a 22-7 run in the second quarter to cruise to victory.
The Jazz, who led by as many as 31 points, drilled in 20 3-pointers on the night.
Jamal Murray, who finished with a playoff career-high 36 points in Game 1, scored just 14 points.
(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).