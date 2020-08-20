NBA: Celtics pummel 76ers to go up 2-0 in East series

Kemba Walker (left) and Jayson Tatum combined for 55 points in Boston's easy win over Philadelphia in Game 2. Ashley Landis, Pool/Getty Images/AFP

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 128-101 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday (US time) and take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Kemba Walker chipped in 22 points for Boston, which went 19 of 43 from 3-point land (44.2%) and took advantage of Philadelphia's limited options on offense.

Joel Embiid finished with 34 points to lead the 76ers.

Trailing by 14 in the first quarter, the Celtics clawed their way back in the second with a 29-9 surge to take a 65-57 lead at halftime.

A 22-8 run in the third quarter expanded Boston’s lead to 87-65 and Philadelphia never recovered.

The 76ers, who provided little help for Embiid, shot just 5 of 21 from 3-point territory (23.8%).

