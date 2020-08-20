NBA: Bench key, as Mavericks level series with Clippers

Luka Doncic passes while defended by Kawhi Leonard during the first half in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs on August 19, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Ashley Landis, Pool via Getty Images, AFP

Luka Doncic tallied 28 points and bucked foul trouble, and the Dallas Mavericks evened their series with a 127-114 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in their Western Conference first-round series on Wednesday night (US time).

Kristaps Porzingis, who was ejected in Game 1, added 23 points.

Trey Burke contributed 16 points and Seth Curry 15 for Dallas, which went to its bench when a fourth foul early in the second half limited Doncic.

Doncic was at the forefront of a 15-2 start for the Mavericks, whose grip on the lead swung from precarious to comfortable throughout the game.

Montrezl Harrell's basket late in the third quarter got the Clippers closest at 85-83, before the Mavericks answered with an 11-0 run to go up big again.

Los Angeles cut the deficit down to 120-110 on a Kawhi Leonard jumper with 3:28 left in the game, but Dallas held on for the wire-to-wire victory.

Doncic, who was called for his fourth foul not even a minute out of the break, added 8 rebounds and 7 assists for his and Porzingis' first taste of postseason success.

Leonard finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles, but playing partner Paul George struggled going 4 of 17 from the field for 14 points.

The Clippers, who were just 10 of 34 from downtown (29.4%), missed Patrick Beverley (calf).

Dallas, meanwhile, shot 26 of 37 from 3-point range (44.8%).

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).