MMA: Octagon alum Rolando Dy has one advice for UFC-bound Mark Streigl

Many have tried, but a few have succeeded.

Despite the emergence and growth of mixed martial arts in the Philippines, only a handful of Filipino fighters can say they fought inside the UFC octagon.

The top MMA promotion has taken interest in fielding a few Pinoy fighters over the years.

Just recently, Mark Streigl made headlines when he signed with the prestigious organization, creating a lot of buzz in the Filipino MMA community.

With Streigl’s accomplished record in the PXC and URCC, many believe that he might actually have what it takes to find success on the biggest league.

Fellow Filipino fighter and former UFC warrior Rolando Dy shared the same sentiments, that’s if he can overcome a huge hurdle.

“Kapag pumasa siya sa USADA, sa tingin ko ready na siya sa UFC,” Dy stated on the “Hit List” podcast.

Back in 2015, the UFC partnered with the United States Anti-Doping Agency and created the first anti-doping program in major combat sports.

Through the years, it’s been particularly strict in implementing its policies to ensure the health and safety, and preserve the integrity of the sport.

“Marami kasing ready sa UFC na fighter, pero hindi ready sa USADA. So if pumasa siya, skill-wise and strength-wise sa tingin ko ready na siya. Kasi sobrang strikto ng USADA. Ang iniinom ko lang nu’n kape, bawal energy drink, bawal lahat,” Dy added.

Drinking supplements and other energy-giving substances are considered “normal” and legal in other organizations, which is why fighters make a tremendous adjustment going into the UFC.

“Kung meron siyang iniinom before na legal sa dating organization, kahit fat burner or kung umiinom man siya ng energy drink possible siya mag-fail sa USADA. Maraming bawal sa USADA na normal lang sa aming mga atleta,” the 29-year-old explained, adding that he has had his share of difficulties when he was transferring from PXC to UFC.

Skills-wise, Dy said he is convinced that the US-based Filipino fighter can triumph against the best fighters in the world.

“Iyong wrestling at tsaka speed ni Mark Streigl, sobrang daming mahihirapan sa one-for-five. Huwag lang siya makalaban ng Westerner or Russians. Kasi dito sa Asia, mahirap siya talunin. Mahihirapan lang siya du’n sa meron talagang wrestling base na sobrang ganda ng sriking. Pero sa tingin ko Mark Streigl can perform well,” Dy said.

Ironically, Streigl is set to compete on Aug. 22 against top Russian prospect Timur Valiev as he starts a fresh chapter in his fighting career.

With another Filipino about to step inside the octagon, there’s no reason to think that there could be more in the future.

Dy also shared his thoughts on the chances of other Pinoy fighters following suit.

“Andu’n na tayo. Kinakailangan lang natin ng international experience. Jun Jun Montilla, isa iyan sa naniniwala akong may pag-asa sa UFC. Kasi ang ground game ni Montilla ok na. Purple belt level na hindi lang alam ng mga tao. Sobrang ganda ng ground game niya. Ang striking niya OK. Sa tingin ko ready na tayo. Si Stephen Loman, naniniwala ako na ’yun ang pinaka-ready sa UFC,” Dy added.