‘I miss being in the ring’: Oscar de la Hoya confirms boxing comeback

Hall-of-fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya will start training again to prepare for his return to professional boxing.

De La Hoya, who last fought and lost in a one-side bout against Manny Pacquiao in 2008, said he will be coming out of retirement.

“The rumors are true,” De La Hoya said in an article posted on BoxingScene.com. “And I’m going to start training in the next few weeks.”

The 47-year-old fight promoter said that unlike the planned exhibition match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. his will be a "real fight."

“I miss being in the ring. I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it,” said De La Hoya, who founded Golden Boy Promotions.

De La Hoya said he is willing to take on the top guys of the middleweight division.

He was forced into retirement after losing to Pacquiao nearly 12 years ago, but he pointed out that he fought at a 145-pound limit, which affected his performance.



“Look, my last fight with Pacquiao,” he said, “I weighed in at 145 and obviously that was a shell of myself.”