Flexibility is the name of the game for Fil-Aussie MMA fighter Michael Badato in this pandemic

While combat sports have yet to get going in this pandemic, Filipino-Australian Muay Thai and kickboxing champion Michael Badato has found a way to train while helping others.

Badato, who now competes in Myanmar’s World Lethwei Championship, is now doing personal training for a variety of Australian clients. His gym – public parks and open spaces.

“Who needs an overhead at this time,” he wryly suggested.

Badato had struggled with his training while working as a security guard. Now, the man nicknamed “Badass” is making the most of his time in this pandemic.

The nickname of “Badass” was handed down to him through older brothers Reinhardt and Von, themselves former world champions in the same martial arts.

The youngest Badato began Muay Thai and kickboxing training when he was 15 years old in Western Sydney, Australia. Now 34, the Fil-Australian said he found it only natural to follow the footsteps of his older brothers. The brothers also have a younger sister Michelle, 31.

Reinhardt is also owner of Full Force Gym in Blacktown, Western Sydney, where the family trains together.

MYANMAR

After winning world titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing, Michael thought he was done in the mixed martial arts scene when he received an invitation to compete in the World Lethwei Championship in Myanmar.

“Another opportunity,” is how Badato put it.

Unfortunately, he found himself on the wrong end of a pair of decisions against his last two opponents, including a controversial one against Saw Nga Man whom he knocked down and beat up but still lost.

“I believe I won that world title,” said Badato. “However, it was left to the judges. I truly believe it was my fight, the second fight was my fight. But I don't sulk, I fight back and win respect with actions not words.”

Not to mention a little trickery. Badato enters to pop music – whether it’s the music of Taylor Swift or Miley Cyrus that has the crowd in smiles and laughter.

But when that opening bell is rung, it is all about knocking out his foe.

“I like to smile. I like to be me, I'm unique. I'm not about the music. I have relaxing music, Taylor Swift or Miley is playing when I come out (dancing at times),” he said with a cheeky smile.

However, any opportunities for revenge in the World Lethwei Championship ring will have to wait as there is a pandemic raging.

PERSONAL TRAINER

Badato now works as a personal trainer. His daily training schedule allows him to prepare himself both mentally and physically.

“This is what we have to do -- sparing, bag and speed work. Training every day is training your mental health on a daily basis, too. Meditation is also another part of mental training. It helps train me for every potential hit and how to respond to each of those hits if and when they occur," explained Badato.

His family man attitude and simple "family-fight-work" daily life mindset had him reiterating that no matter what, family will always come first.

When asked about his daughter training with him at the family gym and the possibilities of her entering the world of MMA, he said, “She's always there. I won't force her. She can make the decisions on her own. I myself felt pressure in the past and I went through a dark, difficult period due to those feelings and I don't want her to go through that. I had to create my own legacy, and I want my children to choose to create their own legacy"

“Right now, I train people anywhere. I am now a full-time personal trainer.”

His advice to aspiring fighters and also his clients, “Find something healthy that becomes a lifestyle.”

Badato’s mindset and the cool guy quirkiness are disarming. If you don’t watch out, he will knock you out.

