Boxing: In US fight, Magsayo wants to give fans something to cheer about

Mark Magsayo's first fight under MP Promotions against American fighter Jose Haro on September 23 is officially on.

The undefeated boxer from Tagbilaran City, Bohol, confirmed that the contract for both sides was signed last week.

The clash is part of the Premier Boxing Champions card set at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The fight, to be aired via PBC Live on Fox Sports 1, will be held behind closed doors.

"Excited na po ako lumaban. Pinaghahandaan ko talaga ng mabuti itong upcoming fight. Excited ako sa mga tinuturo sa akin ng bago kong team -- si coach Freddie [Roach], coach Marvin [Somodio] at coach Justin [Fortune] sa conditioning," Masayo said in an exclusive interview.

"Gusto ko din kasi makapagbigay ng saya sa mga kababayan natin kahit paano kahit sa streaming lang pwede manood dahil sa pandemic."

Haro, 33, a former junior Olympian, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Genaro Rodriguez.

Haro has only one loss so far in his boxing career, which came against Toka Kahn Clary via decision on June 14, 2014.

Magsayo said that he will be up against a formidable opponent.

“Magaling siya. Tinitingnan ko din ’yun mga strengths niya. Isa lang ang talo niya. Paghahandaan namin siya ng mabuti,” Magsayo said.