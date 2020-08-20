Boxing: Ancajas overdue for title unification, analyst says

Jerwin Ancajas has already defended his IBF junior bantamweight title 8 times but has yet to get a chance to challenge fellow champions in the 115-pound division.

This may be the reason he is contemplating to move up in weight.

"Ancajas is easily one of our best fighters, but has been aching for his time in the spotlight. Sayang talaga 'yung momentum na na-build up n'ya," said veteran fight commentator Atty. Ed Tolentino.

"It's like he is just loitering in the junior bantamweight class. He has earlier mulled on moving up in weight, but opted to stay in the hope that he will get the big fights at 115 lbs. But nothing has happened."

Tolentino said Ancajas deserves to be given a shot against the more recognized champions like WBC and Ring Magazine titlist Juan Francisco Estrada and WBA's super flyweight king Roman Gonzalez.

"He is overdue for a unification. If he doesn't get one, he might as well move up to bantamweight. He will just rot at 115 pounds," he said.

"I mean, he has been a champion for some time now, and not one unification bout to this day. Still waiting for Top Rank to make a major career fight for Jerwin."

Ancajas has previously said that he plans to move to bantamweight once he gets that title unification fight.

But for now, he continues to wait for his US visa fixed so he can fly to the US for his next fight.

Tolentino said he dreams of seeing Ancajas go toe-to-toe with Gonzalez, the former pound-for-pound champion in the world.

"I'd like to see Jerwin against Roman Gonzalez. I think we will see the best of Jerwin in that fight," he said.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).