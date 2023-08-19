Watch more News on iWantTFC

It's not every day one comes across a viral golf video of an 8-year-old sinking a hole in one.

The said viral video shot Filipino-American prodigy Charlotte "Charlie" Halstead to fame.

Charlie started playing golf at the age of 5. Since that day, the game of golf has just been pure joy for her.

"I love being out there," she said. "I just feel like it's a very fun [and] calm game, just keep on hitting process, it's very nice."

Charlie continues to shine as she took home the title in this year's FCG Callaway World Championship.

Her parents emphasized that nurturing a child's talent is what parents can do best, as they can recognize their abilities and give them an early start.

"[It's] a lot of sacrifice from the parents," said Charmaine Halstead, Charlie's mom, "definitely a lot of time and money. It's not easy because we have to sacrifice our personal wants and needs all the time for the kids. But if you see them succeeding then it's all worth it in the end.”

Charlie’s dad, who is a professional mixed martial arts coach, underscored that experiencing defeat is an integral aspect of every athlete's journey.

"The biggest value to our children is in losses not in wins it's what shape her character gives her something to go back and train harder to accomplish.”

Charlie had some runner up finishes in past tournaments until she clinched the prestigious FCG Callaway World Title representing the U.S.

The Halstead family is set to travel across the country for another series of international and national golf tournaments.