Volleyball: CSB, Perpetual cruise to wins in V-League

The CSB Lady Blazers. PVL Media.

MANILA -- NCAA champion College of St. Benilde and Perpetual Help dismissed separate opponents to claim a share of the early lead in the 2023 V-League Collegiate Challenge, Friday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Lady Blazers needed to hold off the Lyceum Lady Pirates in the first two sets before overpowering their rivals in the third for a 25-19, 25-20, 25-13 win in a rematch of the NCAA Season 98 Finals.

"We found some bright spots and found some problems na kailangan pang i-work out. Overall, masaya naman that we got the win and nag-perform naman yung karamihan," said St. Benilde head coach Jerry Yee.

Middle blocker Zam Nolasco dominated upfront and came away with 12 points on nine spikes and three blocks, including three straight hits in the the Lady Blazers’ second-set pull-away.

Clydel Catarig and Corrine Apostol added eight points apiece for the Lady Blazers, who wrapped the victory on a 5-1 windup spiked by Mich Gamit’s couple of quick kills.

Joan Doguna scored nine points while Janeth Tulang fired five attack points and finished with eight markers for the Lady Pirates.

Meanwhile, the Lady Altas cruised to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 victory over the San Sebastian Lady Stags.

The two NCAA squads joined University of the East and Far Eastern University at the top of the standings of the women's division.

Reigning NCAA MVP Mary Rose Dapol poured in 16 points in the hour-long battle, 14 on attacks and two service aces.

Charmaine Ocado also scattered 11 markers throughout the match for Perpetual, while Winnie Bedaña added seven points in the middle.

The Lady Stags kept themselves in the fight behind Kat Santos and Tina Marasigan, who wound up with nine points each, while former UE setter Von Dimaculangan debuted for San Sebastian.

The Lady Warriors and the Lady Tams had earlier hurdled past the Enderun College and the Mapua U sides, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20, and the Mapua U, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15, respectively.

