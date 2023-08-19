Tennis: Alex Eala reaches back-to-back ITF finals in Britain

Alex Eala at the WTA Thailand Open in Hua Hin. 2023 Thailand Open presented by @E

No. 3 seed Alex Eala stormed into her second consecutive final in Great Britain following her 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over home bet Katy Dunne at the W25 Aldershot semifinals on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Filipino, who won her fourth ITF crown at last week’s W25 Roehampton, trailed at 0-3 in the second match on Centre Court of the Aldershot Tennis Centre.

WTA World No. 248 Eala was able to break serve for 1-3 after her 28-year-old opponent committed two successive double faults.

Dunne, who is currently ranked 373rd, went on to break on her first set point, 6-1, by pouncing on Eala’s second serve with a backhand crosscourt winner.

After dominating the 32-minute opening set, Dunne called for a medical timeout.

A few minutes later, the second set began with Eala turning the tables at 3-0 due to a Dunne forehand error.

Following a brief medical timeout, the British nine-time ITF singles winner powered through the next five games to be at 5-3.

Eala broke at 40-15 as Dunne was serving for the match, and the Filipino evened the score at 5-5 with a forehand down-the-line winner.

As both notched service holds for 6-6, they figured in a tiebreak where Eala gained a 4-2 edge after Dunne’s forehand crosscourt service return was called out.

The Filipino earned two set points on serve, and she screamed “Come on!” after she won the second set by forcing a netted service return, 7-6(4).

In the deciding third set, Eala rallied from 0-2 to 2-2, with the teenager receiving a very quick medical timeout after she held serve for 1-2.

She saved four break points to be at 3-2 and broke serve at deuce for 4-2 with a precise backhand overhead crosscourt shot.

Eala proceeded to prevail with a service hold on her only match point, 6-3, to improve her head-to-head with Dunne to 2-0 and reach Sunday’s final against Australian sixth seed Destanee Aiava, who also posted a three-sets semifinal win.

The British ITF tilt, also called the W25 Aldershot GB Pro Series, offers $25,000 in total prize money.

Eala ousted British wildcard Ranah Akua Stoiber in the opening round (6-2, 6-4), World No. 338 Talia Gibson of Australia in the second round (4-6, 6-4, 6-3), and 556th-ranked Jenna DeFalco of the United States in the quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2).

The reigning US Open Juniors singles champion also joined the doubles event with Urszula Radwanska of Poland, whose sister is former World No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska.

They defeated Andre Lukosiute of Lithuania and Eliz Maloney of Great Britain in the first round (6-4, 6-4) and British top seeds Emily Appleton and Lauryn John-Baptiste in the quarters (6-3, 7-5), then faltered against No. 3 seeds Erina Hayashi and Saki Imamura of Japan in the semis (4-6, 4-6).

RELATED VIDEO