Pinoy break dancers eye Paris Olympics

Photo from Philippine Dancesport Federation

MANILA – Break dancers in the Philippines can have the chance to represent the Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But they will need to undergo a stringent selection process before even making it to the training pool of the national team.

The Philippine Dancesport Federation (PDSF) is spearheading the PDSF Breaking National Ranking 2023 at the Whitespace Manila on August 20, 2023 which will gather the break dancers from various parts of the country.

The event seeks to bring out the best homegrown Filipino break dancers after initially conducting regional qualifiers in four clusters: Northern Luzon, National Capital Region/Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Winners of the qualifier rounds will step up to the national ranking where they will compete for the national team training pool spot.

The breaking community in the Philippines, through the PDSF Breaking National Ranking 2023, now have the chance to bring home Olympic medals as break dancing will make its debut at the Paris Olympics.

The PDSF Breaking National Ranking 2023 is an initiative of the PDSF in collaboration with the Philippines Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM), and Representative Yedda Marie Romualdez.