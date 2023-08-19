Kai Sotto says more Filipinos can play in NBA Summer League

MANILA — Kai Sotto is currently in the middle of an eventful couple of months with his basketball career.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino phenom is with Gilas Pilipinas as they continue their last few days of training before the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He previously suited up for the Orlando Magic in the 2023 NBA Summer League in July.

Sotto described the opportunity as a blessing even with the adversities that the Hiroshima Dragonflies center encountered over the games.

“It’s a big deal for me as a player,” said Sotto during PUMA’s #OurBallAboveAll event at the Glorietta Activity Center on Saturday in Makati.

“Growing up dito sa Pilipinas, sobrang layo na ng journey na napuntahan ko and nakarating ako sa Summer League and nakapaglaro ako. It’s a big blessing. Everyday na nadun ako, talagang chine-cherish ko lahat ng moments at lahat ng opportunities na nakuha ko,” he said.

“I was happy. It’s an achievement for me na makapag laro sa Summer League.”

His dream is among the countless stories of the Filipinos’ pursuit of a chance to join an NBA team.

Before Sotto, former UAAP star Ray Parks Jr. suited up for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2015 Summer League, while Kiefer Ravena was previously with the Mavs’ affiliate team in the then NBA D-League, the Texas Legends.

Japeth Aguilar also pursued an NBA dream with the Sta. Cruz Warriors, while Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson initially made a name for himself with the LA Lakers’ summer squad in his rookie year.

Sotto is optimistic that more Filipinos will have their chance in the NBA.

“Hopefully, more Filipinos [will come in]. I believe na mas marami pang mga Pinoy players na makakapag-laro doon,” he said.

