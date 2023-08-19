Jones Cup: ROS shrugs off slow start to overcome Japan

ROS' Santi Santillan. PBA Images

Rain or Shine fought its way back from 21 points down to hack out a 116-91 victory against Japan’s Under-22 team in the 42nd Jones Cup on Saturday at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium.

Santi Santillan shot a perfect 8-of-8 field goal shooting for a team-high 20 points, while helping the Elasto Painters recover from the huge deficit.

Ange Kouame and Gian Mamuyac scored 18 points apiece for Rain or Shine, who also got 17 markers from import Nick Evans, 12 from Andrei Caracut, and 11 from Anton Asistio.

The Elasto Painters fell to a sluggish start and the Japanese took advantage for a 42-21 lead early in the second period.

But Rain or Shine found its footing and it was all good from there.

After fighting to within six points at halftime, the Elasto Painters mounted two runs to seize control.

Kouame and Santillan orchestrated a 9-0 blast for an 83-76 lead, before welcoming the fourth period with a 16-2 assault for a 99-78 advantage.

Anthony Sukegawa topscored for Japan with 23 points, while Hiyuu Ozawa added 19.

Rain or Shine will next take on league-leader University of Irvine for their final opponent at the close of the tournament on Sunday.