Gilas Pilipinas coach Nenad Vučinić at the sidelines of their game against New Zealand. FIBA.basketball

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) wished coach Nenad Vucinic well following his exit from the Gilas Pilipinas program.

The New Zealand tactician left his posts in the coaching staff of Gilas Pilipinas and Meralco shortly after the Bolts lost in its semifinals series against San Miguel.

"The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has accepted the decision of coach Nenad Vicinic not to extend his contract as part of the coaching staff of Gilas Pilipinas to pursue other opportunities," the country's basketball federation said in a statement.

"We are grateful for his contributions to the Gilas program and for helping our players compete at an international level... The SBP wishes coach Nenad only the best in his future plans."

Vucinic has reportedly been thinking of resigning since the start of the month after serving as an assistant coach in Gilas. He was also a consultant for Meralco in the PBA.

He coached Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers as well as a pair of friendlies against South Korea.

