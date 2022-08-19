From the PBA Facebook page

MANILA -- The PBA All-Filipino title series between defending champion Talk 'N Text and San Miguel will be intense and highly competitive, according to TNT coach Chot Reyes.

"Very honestly, it's gonna be very difficult," said Reyes ahead of their best-of-7 title showdown.

"It's 50-50. The important thing for us is to stay patient and understand how difficult this series is going to be. We know how strong the other team is and we just need to be prepared."

It will be a battle between two PBA powerhouses representing two major business conglomerates.

Talk 'N Text secured a return trip to the finals by beating Magnolia in the semifinals, 4-2. San Miguel went the full route against Meralco in the other semis pairing before making its march to the finals.

Beermen coach Leo Austria is expecting Reyes to carefully lay out their plans against San Miguel, which is looking to end a drought that lasted four conferences.

"Both teams are really competitive and are really preparing very hard for this series. We'll see what happens," he said.

The two teams will clash in Game 1 on Sunday at Araneta Coliseum.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

