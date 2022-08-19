Kenneth Jiane "Kenji" Villa. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Defending MPL Philippines champions RSG Philippines finally came away with a win against TNC Pro Team, who crash to their third straight loss in the regular season of MPL Season 10 the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City, Friday.

The game marked Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jiane "Kenji" Villa's return to professional play after being sidelined for most of Season 9 and the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup in Malaysia, where the Kingslayers earned the title.

An attack by Arvee "Aqua" Arvonio on the 16th minute in Game 1 from the backline negated TNC's counter-engage down the lord, leading to a double kill and breathing space for RSG to march down their opponents' base.

Aqua earned the MVP honors in Game 1 with his Kagura, behind a flawless 5 kill and 5 assist record.

RSG staved off TNC's stand-offs in a nearly-30 minute match-up to secure Game 2, with Kenji's Uranus crucial in holding off the opponents and cutting minion waves during teamfights.

RSG Philippines will face Onic Philippines on Sunday.

