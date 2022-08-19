Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Echo Philippines won their second straight match in Season 10 of MPL Philippines after sweeping Bren Esports, Friday, at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Echo PH snowballed off a good start to take Game 1.

Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales secured the MVP nod with his Beatrix, off a 5/0/6 kill-death-assist.

Jomari "Jowm" Pingol put up a triple kill in the 12th minute of Game 2, to give Bren a slight advantage coming into the late game.

However, all that fell apart in the 18th minute, when Echo Philippines staged a near wipeout during a lord clash, giving them the space to take down Bren's base and secure their second straight win.

With his massive role in the turnaround team fight, Alston “Sanji" Pabico's Faramis earned the MVP honors with his Faramis in Game 3, behind a 6/2/5 KDA.

Echo Philippines now have a clean 2-0 record, while Bren will have a 1-2 record.

Echo Philippines will face Omega Esports, while Bren will face Blacklist International on Saturday