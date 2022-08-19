Handout photo

MANILA - The Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) is looking to expand to other areas ahead of the second season of its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament.

The collegiate league, which features various NCAA schools, said there are schools from all over the Philippines interested to take part.

"We're expecting an even better Season 2. Mas malaki pa dito sa season 1," CCE president Stanley Lao said.

Lyceum of the Philippines University, Arellano University, San Beda University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Mapua University, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, Jose Rizal University, Emilio Aguinaldo College, San Sebastian College-Recoletos and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta were part of the league's pioneer season.

Lyceum emerged as champions after a near-perfect season, losing only one match fight against San Sebastian in the upper bracket finals.

The NCAA schools' participation, he said, will boost support for esports athletics in other schools.

“It’s a dream come true for us as the students were finally given a chance. We, at CCE, were more than thrilled, honored and pleased to see their happiness. Masaya lahat so we’re hoping na dadami pa ‘yung susuporta," Lao said.

