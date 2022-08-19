Filipina MMA star Denice Zamboanga. Handout photo.

Denice Zamboanga is no stranger to beef, she’s had two high-profile feuds in the past couple of years.

When ONE women’s atomweight champion Angela Lee and grappling sensation Danielle Kelly began bickering, Zamboanga just had to see a fight between the two play out.

Zamboanga admitted that she’s not concerned with the verbal warfare between the two. She does, however, want to see Lee and Kelly have a match inside the Circle.

“It doesn’t affect me at all unless it’s me who they are referring to. But I wanna see this fight!” said Zamboanga.

Kelly and Lee began feuding in July when the submission grappling star said she could take on the longtime atomweight queen in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu match.

The Philadelphia native said she could submit Lee in whichever way she wanted, and that one declaration quickly evolved into a searing beef that reached fever-pitch during ONE Championship’s joint press conference with Amazon Prime Video in Los Angeles this August.

Zamboanga, the no.3-ranked women’s atomweight contender, is one of the best grapplers in the division and has shown that she can dominate fights through her wrestling-centric style.

The 25-year-old is also confident both inside the Circle and out of it.

Zamboanga once had an intense and long strife against Lee back when she told the Singaporean-American star to vacate the title during pregnancy.

Zamboanga also got into a fiery dispute with now no.1 contender Ham Seo Hee following their controversial match at ONE: Empower in September 2021. “The Lycan Queen” lost to “Hamzzang” via a controversial split decision.

Her feuds against Ham and Lee are long been over, but that doesn’t mean that Zamboanga is just gonna sit idly and wait for a fight.

Zamboanga said that she’d want a mixed-rules bout with Kelly and she’d gladly take the match if it was sent over to her.

“I’ve never fought yet under mixed rules but there’s no harm in trying. I want to challenge myself,” said Zamboanga.

