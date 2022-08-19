As the anchor of the eight championships won by San Miguel Beer in the last seven years, including five straight all-Filipino championships, six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo is one of the remaining keepers of the team's legacy.

It's not surprising he's determined to win another championship, especially after seeing the Beermen not winning a title in four conferences.

Now the winningest team in PBA history has a chance to restore greatness with Fajardo leading the way.

"Yung goal talaga namin is manalo ng championship. Kailangan na ulit naming manalo ng championship," Fajardo told ABS-CBN News in an exclusive interview. "So yun rin ang goal ko personally, manalo ng championship."

As an added motivation, the Beermen's franchise player has set a donation drive for his chosen beneficiary and so far, Fajardo had an automatic additional P100,000 to the amount he had earlier raised for every point, rebound and three-point shot.

Back in the championship round, Fajardo has every reason to be pumped up.

"Minsan, may mga players na nati-trade. Pero same rin naman yung goal namin," he added. "Thankful kami sa management na sinusuportahn nila kami."

Ever since he entered San Miguel, Fajardo is aware of the team's winning tradition that fans were practically demanding for a championship and without it would be a letdown.

"Yan yung gusto nila," added Fajardo. "Yung legacy kasi ng San Miguel, before us pa, nung panahon pa nung mga nauna sa amin, sila yung winningest na team sa PBA. Syempre, yung mga fans, yung mga OG talaga na fans, gusto nila talaga dapat manalo yung team namin, kaya ini-embrace ko yung challenge na yun, kasi gusto ko ring manalo ng championship, hindi lang para sa akin, but para sa mom ko."

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.