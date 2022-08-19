Boxing: 'Chocolatito' open to fighting Donaire

Former pound-for-pound champion Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez is willing to fight fellow former 4-division champion Nonito Donaire Jr.

Gonzalez reacted tor reports that "The Filipino Flash" is eyeing a possible fight date with him after Donaire entered the super flyweight division.

“Anything can happen," said Gonzalez in a Boxing Scene report. “As long as they pay me well. He is one of those really good fighters."

But the Nicaraguan said he will first settle his rivalry with Mexican champion Juan Francisco Estrada.

Gonzalez is set for a year-end trilogy fight with the Mexican, who decisioned him in the rematch.

Donaire, meanwhile, is looking tor rebound from his 2-round stoppage defeat to Naoya Inoue.

