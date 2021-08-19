Volleyball federation unbothered by Bundit's resignation

Coach Tai Bundit. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on Thursday said it was unbothered by the resignation of Thai coach Tai Bundit from his post as an assistant coach in the women's national volleyball team.

Tony Boy Liao, who heads the PNVF's National Team Commission, confirmed on Wednesday night that Bundit had resigned, citing family reasons.

"Coach Tai cited family reasons because he won't be able to concentrate to coach the national team with the rising cases in Thailand," Liao said.

In a statement, the PNVF said Bundit's decision "hardly piqued" the federation.

"The PNVF's leadership accepted Bundit's resignation," they said.

"The PNVF, through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), earnestly and rigidly worked for the issuance of Bundit's visa amid difficult travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic," they added.

"But instead of reporting to the PNVF, Bundit benefited from his visa for his coaching job at Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League."

Bundit steered the Cool Smashers to a runner-up finish in the PVL Open Conference, which concluded last week in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Creamline ceded its crown to Chery Tiggo after a hard-fought three-game series.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to Creamline management for a comment regarding the PNVF's statement.

The PNVF also secured a visa for Brazilian Jorge Edson Souza de Brito as primary consultant for the women's national team program.

