Yordenis Ugas may not be as famous as Errol Spence Jr., but it doesn't mean he will be an easy fight for Manny Pacquiao, according to boxing coach Freddie Roach.

“This guy is from Cuba. Cuba has a great boxing team. He’s had good fights. He’s had a couple good wins in his past," Roach told Boxing Scene.

Ugas stepped up on short notice after Spence, who was initially set up for Pacquiao this weekend, was forced to back out due to eye injury.

Although he is "lightly regarded" compared to Spence, Ugas still stands 5-foot-9 and has a 69-inch reach. He is also the reigning "super" WBA welterweight champion.

"He’s a great puncher and he goes for the home run quite a bit. I saw him go for the home run on one of the tapes and he fell down. He does go for it," said Roach.

"He is a big puncher and coming from the Cuban background, he knows how to fight. That’s for sure. This might not be as big a name, but he’s a very quality opponent.”

One the other hand, Pacquiao, an eight-division former champion, stands 5-foot-6 1/2 and has a 67-inch reach. He is also in his twilight years in boxing at age 42.

Pacquiao, however, holds the advantage in speed and experience.

The fight will serve as the main event of a FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

