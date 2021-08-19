It wasn’t until last year when Team Lakay’s Jenelyn Olsim decided to focus on mixed martial arts full time.

It’s safe to say that she has made up for lost time.

Now, Olsim is part of the squad’s next generation of stars, and she has a chance to keep that momentum going when she takes on Bi “Killer Bee” Nguyen at the previously recorded ONE: Battleground III, which airs 27 August 27 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“I realized that I wanted to do this for good when I moved to Team Lakay,” Olsim said.

“There came a time when I reflected and asked myself, ‘Why am I training? What am I training for?’ Then I realized that if I really wanted to do it, I have to pursue it and focus on it solely.

“I don’t want to split my time doing everything. I want to focus on one thing, and that is to become a champion in mixed martial arts.”

Those improvements were certainly noticeable.

Olsim initially ventured into martial arts with her focus split as she was competing with the Philippine national Muay Thai team and starting her career in mixed martial arts.

When she broke into the scene with an impressive submission win over Maira Mazar, the 24-year-old certainly turned heads, particularly with her ability to hang with an established veteran grappler on the ground.

For the soft-spoken atomweight, it’s a byproduct of the daily grind.

“When I moved to Team Lakay, I really polished my grappling. Since I came from a Muay Thai background, they asked me to focus on grappling and wrestling more. The feedback has been good, and they’ve been saying that I’m a fast learner,” she said.

“Actually, that submission win I got from Mazar, it was the same exact drill that we’ve been doing during training. So that’s why I got it.”

Olsim attributed her ability to absorb things quickly to her time spent with the national team, where every day was a battle for a spot on the team.

“Back then, we knew that we had to fight for our spot, so we really had no choice but to fight and develop quickly.”

With that kind of mentality and drive, Olsim plans to make it big in ONE, but it’s not just for herself. She knows that she will be paving the way for other young ladies.

“I think with success comes the power to inspire the youth – especially in our province – to pursue what they really want,” Olsim said.

“Just being recognized by these kids now, it’s already a great feeling. I want to help them out, especially if they want to do martial arts.”

