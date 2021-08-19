Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz poses for photos after receiving a house and lot in Tagaytay City on August 18, 2021, as one of her many rewards for her gold medal in the Olympics, the first for the Philippines. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Hidilyn Diaz has been assured of a place in the national team coaching staff upon her retirement from weightlifting, but the Olympic champion reveals she has other plans.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella told reporters this week that Diaz will be the perfect person to take over as the coach of the country's female weightlifters once she steps away from the sport.

"Kung mag-retire siya, national women's coach 'yan, sigurado. Gagawin kong national women's coach. Walang makakakumpara diyan," said Puentevella.

While flattered by Puentevella's offer, Diaz admits that coaching might not be on the horizon for her.

"'Yung role sobrang laki, sobrang hindi lang siya as a coach eh," Diaz explained to reporters on Wednesday, after a Thanksgiving Mass in Tagaytay held in honor of the country's Olympic medalists.

"Kailangan mo isipin 'yung iba't ibang role ng coach. You will be father, mother, habang ikaw 'yung may responsibilidad sa bata," she added.

Rather than coaching, Diaz said she wants to focus on the "bigger picture" and instead take an active role in the development of her sport.

Thus, her goal upon retirement is to become a sports leader.

"I think I will be a sports leader after my career," said the 30-year-old Diaz. "Kasi, 'yung goal ko especially right now after winning gold medal, gusto ko na sana ma-widen pa ang weightlifting sa Pilipinas."

"Sana, mas marami pa tayong maiuwing medalya after this winning moment naming mga Pilipino athletes sa Tokyo 2020 Olympics," she said.

"Mas tinitingnan ko na maging sports leader ako someday para mas may influence ako sa mga kabataan na hopefully ma-spread pa ang weightlifting sa buong Pilipinas," Diaz also said.

Retirement is not something that Diaz is considering at the moment, however. She plans to compete in the world championships in November in Lima, Peru, as well as in the Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Games in 2022.

Afterward, Diaz will assess her future and make a decision regarding another Olympic stint.

