WATCH: LSIs in Manila NorthPort get free face shields, masks from Pacquiao

MANILA -- The office of Sen. Manny Pacquiao distributed free face masks and face shields to locally stranded individuals (LSIs) staying at the Manila NorthPort Harbor recently.

The senator's special assistant Jayke Joson oversaw the distribution for Pacquiao, who is currently staying in General Santos City.

Hundreds of LSIs have been sleeping and staying at the Manila North Harbor while waiting for their trip back to their respective provinces.

Some of the LSIs are scheduled to sail to Cebu City and Ozamis City.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 is requiring all passengers even those who are boarding vessels to wear face masks and face shields.

