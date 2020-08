Damian Lillard was in his usual element, fueling the Portland Trail Blazers' 100-93 upset over the Los Angeles Lakers with 34 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in Game 1 of their first-round series in the NBA playoffs on Tuesday (US time).

