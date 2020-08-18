NBA: Heat pull away late to down Pacers

Heat forward Bam Adebayo (right) scores against Pacers center Myles Turner during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Tuesday, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Ashley Landis, Pool via AP

Goran Dragic scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Miami Heat to a 113-101 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday (US time) to open their East first-round series.

After Aaron Holiday cut Miami’s lead 91-90 midway in the fourth, Dragic, who was inserted into the starting lineup replacing rookie Kendrick Nunn, hit a pair of 3-pointers to help give the Heat a 101-93 lead.

Later Jimmy Butler ended the Pacers’ hopes with a couple of triples of his own.

Butler finished with a game-high 28 points and 4 steals to go with 10-of-12 shooting from the line, while fellow All-Star Bam Adebayo contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks for the Heat.

TJ Warren and Malcolm Brogdon each had 22 points for Indiana, which started Victor Oladipo but saw him go out early after he was poked in the eye in the first quarter.

Oladipo, who was sidelined for months because of a knee injury, did not have a minutes restriction against Miami prior to his abrupt exit.

He finished with 4 points in 9 minutes.

