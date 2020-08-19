NBA: Boston's Hayward out for 4 weeks with ankle injury

Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics speaks to crowd during game against the Washington Wizards on December 25, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. File photo. Brian Babineau, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 sprain in his right ankle, and is expected to miss approximately four weeks, the Boston Celtics announced.

Hayward suffered the injury in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, when he landed on the foot of his teammate Daniel Theis.

He limped off the floor in the fourth quarter, but the Celtics still hacked out a 109-101 victory. Hayward had 12 points, four rebounds, and four steals at the time of his exit.

Hayward is expected to miss the rest of their first round series against the Sixers. According to NBA.com, the Celtics are 14-6 this season when the veteran guard sits out a game.

Hayward is averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in his third season with the Celtics.

