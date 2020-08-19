Dyan Castillejo looks back at happy memories with ALA Boxing

Broadcaster Dyan Castillejo has paid tribute to ALA Boxing Promotions and boxers who fought under its stable following the outfit's closure after 35 years in the business.

Castillejo, who has been part of the broadcast team that called some of ALA Boxing's Pinoy Pride series, said it was sad to see the stable go.

"I have so many happy, amazing memories with the ALA stable beginning from (ALA founder) Tony Aldeguer, Michael Aldeguer all their dedicated boxers, their coaches," said Castillejo.

Castillejo said she has always admired the Aldeguers and their working relationship with their fighters, who have been molded to admirable individuals thanks to ALA's management.

"I will surely miss these (fighters). I love interviewing them. They were always so humble, gracious in defeat, very humble in their wins. They always gave much respect to Michael and Tony, which I thought was so admirable," she said.

The elder Aldeguer established ALA Boxing in 1985 and built the outfit to become one of the top promoters in Asia. Michael later took over and built on Pinoy Pride's popularity not only in Cebu but also the whole of Philippines.

Some of the boxers it produced include former world champions Gerry Penalosa, Malcolm Tunacao and Donnie Nietes, and well-known ALA fighters like Albert Pagara, Z Gorres, Rey "Boom Boom" Bautista, and iIlan Melindo.

But the promotion suffered hard times when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. ABS-CBN's failure to secure a fresh franchise from the government was the last straw for the outfit, forcing ALA Boxing to shut down its operations.

"I wish the best for the ALA boxers," said Castillejo. "Whatever their endeavor in their life I know they will be successful because of the character that has been formed by the ALA boxing stable."

"To my friends, Michael and Tony I'm super going to miss you and all the coaches. But I know we'll see each other very soon. Thank you God Bless!"