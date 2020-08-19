Boxing: Pacquiao to face McGregor in final bout of his career?



MANILA -- There's a big chance that Manny Pacquiao will face UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

If that happens, Jayke Joson said it will be Pacquiao's farewell fight.

Joson, who serves as one of the senator's confidantes, confirmed a report that 9 out of 10 Pinoy fight fans favor Pacquiao fighting McGregor.

"I'm confident it's going to happen," Joson told ABS-CBN News. "It will be the last fight of Senator Manny Pacquiao."

A boxing match between the two could potentially mean hundreds of millions of dollars in terms of revenue as both fighters enjoy immense popularity among sports fans.

McGregor seems open to the possibility and even engaged Pacquiao in a playful banter on social media.

On July 16, the Irishman posted a Twitter message in response to Pacquiao's birthday greeting.

"Thank you Emmanuel, 170," said McGregor, alluding at a possible match at 170 pounds.

He followed this up with another Twitter post on August 1, this time in Tagalog.

"Tinatanggap ko (I accept)," said the former UFC champion.

tinatanggap ko — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 31, 2020

Pacquiao, for his part, denied he's in negotiations with McGregor, although he signed with Paradigm Sports which manages McGregor's business interests.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.

