ALA Boxing and Fitness gyms will remain in business

MANILA -- Despite the closure of ALA Boxing Promotions, its fitness gyms will remain in operation.

In a statement on Wednesday, ALA Boxing and Fitness Gym clarified that it is "a separate entity than ALA Promotions."

"ALA Boxing and Fitness Gym in BTC (Banilad Town Center) is now open while the rest of the gym(s) will reopen whenever the pandemic situation improves," it said.

Other ALA gyms are located in Bonifacio District, Cebu City; Pueblo Verde, Lapu Lapu City; and Balete Drive, Quezon City.

The ALA facilities were forced to temporarily halt their operation after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.



