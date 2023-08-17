What Chot Reyes is looking for in players in Gilas' Final 12

Gilas coach Chot Reyes. FIBA Website

National team coach Chot Reyes bared the main attribute he is looking for in players aiming to be selected among Gilas Pilipinas' final roster for the FIBA World Cup.

Reyes said in a recent interview on CNN Sports Desk that he wants a "total fit."

“I have always said it before: we are looking for [players who] fit," he said.

"First of all, they have to have the fitness, in terms of physical fitness. But they have to fit the style of play that we want to play,” explained the Gilas tactician.

“Finally, they have to fit each other’s games, playing styles.”

Reyes stressed that for him, fitting the team’s system is more important than talent.

This is what they need to beat the likes of Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy, the three teams they are grouped with in the World Cup.

“We are looking for fit more than anything else, because we feel that is what is going to give us the best chance to pull off a couple of victories,” Reyes said.

There are currently 16 players remaining in the pool.

Reyes is hoping that their Friendly games against Ivory Coast on August 18, Montenegro on August 20, and Mexico on August 21 will give them a better view on which to pick for the final 12.

"We have until August 23rd. Managers will have a technical meeting to submit the final 12," he said.