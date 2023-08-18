FIBA: Gilas preps for Ivory Coast tune-up

Gilas Pilipinas applauds the crowd after their win over Saudi Arabia in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

Seven-foot-three center Kai Sotto is expected to join June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, and AJ Edu as the men in the center when Gilas Pilipinas takes on FIBA World Cup African qualifier Ivory Coast in a closed-door tune-up game this Friday night at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

In the final countdown of its bid to secure a spot in the Paris Olympics next year, Gilas Pilipinas also has friendlies scheduled against world No. 18 Montenegro on August 20 and No. 31 Mexico on August 21.

Ivory Coast, also known as Cote d’Ivoire, is rated 42nd in the FIBA rankings, two notches under the Philippines (40th), and is bracketed with defending champion Spain, Iran, and Brazil in Group G, which will play in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Montenegro and Mexico are both in Group D with No. 8 Lithuania and No. 55 Egypt, and will compete at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City for slots in the second round of the preliminaries.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio confirmed during a special PSA Forum session at the Meralco gym on August 15 that doctors have given Sotto clearance to join the national team in full-contact play.

"I spoke with our doctors (Monday) and he's been cleared to play. And that's good news," said Panlilio.

Sotto needed to complete his rehab, however, and was advised by doctors to rest Thursday. He attended team practice at the PhilSports Arena and later took part in a spontaneous shooting contest from half-court after the two-hour scrimmage wound down.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes will be using the three tune-up matches to gain full measure of what kind of team to form before he decides on the Final 12 roster from the current 16-man pool.

“As always, the final decision will be made based on who fits the system, who fits the style of everybody else, and kung sino ang mataas na level ang nilalaro at this point combined, especially these last three games.”

Reyes said he is looking forward to a full roster heading to the Ivory Coast game.

“This is the first time we’ll play as a complete team with Kai and Jordan [Clarkson],” he said. “Ngayon lang natin makikita ang lahat na magkakasama.”

Playing all 16 players for the tune-up games will be "impossible," though, according to Reyes.

“We’ll have to choose 12, maybe a different 12 tomorrow (Aug. 18), a different 12 the next game. But the plan is to use all 16 players,” he said.

In attendance on the eve of the Ivory Coast tune-up -- other than Sotto, Clarkson, Fajardo, Aguilar, Edu and Newsome -- were Scottie Thompson, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Jamie Malonzo, CJ Perez, Calvin Oftana, RR Pogoy, Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, and Rhenz Abando.